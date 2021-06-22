Shannon Sharpe: Chris Paul would be a great fit in L.A. since it allows LeBron to play off the ball more I UNDISPUTED

Chris Paul has a $44 million player option to remain with the Phoenix Suns next season, but Los Angeles radio shows are wondering if he could end up returning to LA, this time as a Lake, even years after the infamous failed trade with the then New Orleans Hornets in 2011. When asked if CP3 would be a good fit for the purple and gold, Magic Johnson told a local station quote, “No question about it. I'd tell Jeanie I'd ask [for] some money for CP3. It'd be perfect for LeBron, for AD, and for the role players." Shannon Sharpe explains why CP3 would be a 'great fit with LeBron' in Los Angeles.