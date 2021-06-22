Euro 2020 Final Will Stay in London
Published
An agreement to resolve a dispute about foreign visitors includes the news that a crowd of about 60,000 will be allowed for the final at Wembley Stadium next month.Full Article
Published
An agreement to resolve a dispute about foreign visitors includes the news that a crowd of about 60,000 will be allowed for the final at Wembley Stadium next month.Full Article
The Three Lions take on Czech Republic in their final group match at Euro 2020 this evening and football.london gives you all the..
Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson discusses the large presence of Scotland fans in London ahead of Friday's Euro 2020 game..