'Close to tears': Phoenix Suns GM James Jones named 2020-21 NBA executive of the year
Published
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and wing Cam Johnson talk about general manager James Jones being named NBA executive of the year Sunday.
Published
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and wing Cam Johnson talk about general manager James Jones being named NBA executive of the year Sunday.
James Jones was named Executive of the Year on the same day his Phoenix Suns played their first Western Conference finals game in..
Suns GM James Jones has been named the 2020-21 NBA Executive of the Year.