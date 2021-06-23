England broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, when Grealish, on the left side of the penalty area, lifted the ball to the back post, where Sterling headed in for his second goal of Euro 2020.Full Article
Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling strikes as England beat Czech Republic to top group
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England top Group D and qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Gareth Southgate is ready to take things up a gear after England sealed a Wembley return in the round of 16 by beating the Czech..
-
Southgate hails ´fabulous´ Saka after standout showing in England win
SoccerNews.com
-
Saka confident England can beat anyone at Wembley in round of 16
SoccerNews.com
-
Euro 2020 - Czech Republic 0-1 England: 'Outstanding' Bukayo Saka can't be dropped - Micah Richards
BBC Sport
-
Justify his place in the team? England would be down and out without Raheem Sterling
SoccerNews.com
More coverage
West Ham trio Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal handed masks to avoid Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour mistake as England beat Czech Republic
talkSPORT
West Ham stars Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal were taking no chances as they wore masks while talking after..
-
Gareth Southgate reveals last minute Czech Republic tactics change and England fitness concern but Three Lions boss hails ‘exceptional’ Bukayo Saka
talkSPORT
-
England clinches top spot in Euro 2020 group
Japan Today
-
Czech Republic 0-1 England: Sterling wins Group D for Three Lions
SoccerNews.com
-
Gareth Southgate ready for England to up their game in Euro 2020 round of 16
Belfast Telegraph