Shapovalov did not specify the deadly coronavirus in a tweet announcing his decision. "Hey everyone, after careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year," Shapovalov said.Full Article
Denis Shapovalov pulls out of Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 fears
