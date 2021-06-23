John McGinn can ‘100 per cent slot straight into Liverpool team’ amid transfer link with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ‘impressed’ by Aston Villa midfielder
John McGinn has been described as a ‘perfect’ signing for Liverpool, amid reports the Reds are admirers of the Aston Villa star. It’s claimed Jurgen Klopp has been ‘impressed’ by the Scotland midfielder and has been keeping a close on the 26-year-old having lost Gini Wijnaldum this summer. This isn’t the first time McGinn has […]Full Article