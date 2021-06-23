Robert Lewandowski somehow hits the crossbar twice before missing from one yard out in Poland clash with Sweden at Euro 2020 – ‘I can’t believe what I’ve just seen!’
"I can't believe what I've just seen." This was how talkSPORT's Courtney Sweetman-Kirk reacted when Robert Lewandowski missed not one, not two but THREE huge chances in a matter of seconds during Poland's clash against Sweden. The Bayern Munich hotshot, who scored incredible 41 Bundesliga goals in the 2020/21 season very uncharacteristically missed the guilt-edge