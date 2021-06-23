Emmanuel Acho on Scottie Pippen's words about KD after playoff exit: 'He has never carried a team like LeBron' I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Kevin Durant had a playoff series to remember, but the Brooklyn Nets still lost in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks. KD got a lot of praise during the playoffs, but also has a critic in six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen. Pippen indirectly spoke about Durant while comparing him to LeBron James, saying that quote 'surpassing LeBron takes more than an individual's effort.' Emmanuel Acho explains why he agrees with Pippen, including how KD is the best scorer but 'was never in the best player of all time talks.'