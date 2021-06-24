Euro 2020: Goals galore! - All 18 goals in 90 seconds from a record-breaking day at Euro 2020
Published
Watch every goal from the final day of the group stages at Euro 2020, with a record-breaking 18 goals across four matches.Full Article
Published
Watch every goal from the final day of the group stages at Euro 2020, with a record-breaking 18 goals across four matches.Full Article
It was also a case of another day, another record for Ronaldo. The penalty he converted to put Portugal 2-0 up in the 87th minute..