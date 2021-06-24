WTC Final: Victorious Kane Williamson expresses relief as Kiwis win a final at last
Two years ago they lost to England in an agonising finish at Lord’s because they had hit fewer boundaries after the teams were tied after both 50 overs and the subsequent super over. On Wednesday, New Zealand finally triumphed in a global final with Kane Williamson unbeaten on 52 after a painstaking 49 in the first innings on a pitch which favoured the bowlers throughout with two days lost to rain.Full Article