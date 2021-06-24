Luke Voit walk-off single caps Yankees’ 6-5 ninth-inning comeback win over Royals

Gary Sánchez homered in the ninth to knot the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals up, 5-5. The Bronx Bombers continued their rally and Luke Voit capped it off with a walk-off RBI single.

