Paul Pogba masterclass, Hungary behind for six minutes in Group of Death, Bruno Fernandes got away with one, Germany’s statement of pride… Things you might’ve missed on chaotic night at Euro 2020
So much happened at Euro 2020 on Wednesday night, it's difficult to know where to start. There were the obvious headlines: Germany scraping through to face England at the expense of Hungary and Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the joint-highest international goalscorer in history during that fantastic draw between Portugal and France.