Nick Wright: I don’t know if Clippers have enough gas to defeat Suns with Chris Paul’s return | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Paul is 'probable' to return in time for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Phoenix Suns have made it to 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers without CP3, and with Kawhi Leonard still out with a knee injury, Nick Wright wonders if Paul's return will finally be the nail in the Clippers coffin. Hear why he thinks Paul George and the Clippers might be out of gas going into Game 3.