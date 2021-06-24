Tottenham Hotspur made it to the final at Wembley last season, but were beaten by serial Carabao Cup winners Manchester CityFull Article
Carabao Cup 1st round draw live as EFL clubs discover opponents
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Carabao Cup draw as Blues and Co discover opponents
Updates as Birmingham City and the rest of the EFL discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Carabao Cup draw, ball numbers and who Derby could face
The Rams will soon discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents as part of EFL fixture release day
Derby Telegraph