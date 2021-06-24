"Trae Young was spectacular" — Shannon Sharpe on the Hawks stealing Game 1 vs. Bucks | UNDISPUTED

Trae Young & the Atlanta Hawks came up with another big upset win last night, beating Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks 116-113 in Milwaukee. Ice Trae was on fire, dropping a playoff career-high 48 Points to go with 11 assists. Hawks coach Nate McMillan put it bluntly after the game, saying quote 'he just has the skill that top players have in this league… he really doesn’t have a weakness on the offensive end of the floor.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Hawks stealing Game 1.