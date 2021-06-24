Eastbourne: Camila Giorgi beats top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach semi-finals
Watch the best shots as Camila Giorgi knocks out top seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 0-6 6-4 to reach the semi-finals at the Eastbourne International.Full Article
Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi knocks out top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International.