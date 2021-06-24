Chris Broussard: ‘What Trae Young is doing is unprecedented, but it’s too soon to call him a superstar’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Trae Young has been phenomenal in the playoffs, most recently leading his team to a Game 1 win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, with 48 points and 11 assists. Chris Broussard says he's been astonished by what Young has been able to accomplish, but despite what Broussard calls an unprecedented run, he isn't ready to call Young a superstar yet. Hear him lay out what he needs to see from the Hawks' player before he can name him a superstar.