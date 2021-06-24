French coach Valerien Ismael has joined West Bromwich Albion as the club's new head coach following the departure of Sam Allardyce.Full Article
West Brom appoint Valerien Ismael as new head coach - updates
West Brom appoint Valerien Ismael as new head coach
West Bromwich Albion have named Valerien Ismael as the club's new head coach following the departure of Sam Allardyce
