Antoine Walker talks Trae Young's playoff success, Clippers' odds of overcoming 0-2 deficit vs. Suns I THE HERD

Antoine Walker joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more NBA playoff talk in the Western and Eastern Conference Finals, including a big, historical run for Trae Young and the Los Angeles Clippers facing another 0-2 deficit. Hear what the former NBA Finals Champion has to say about Young and why he feels the Atlanta Hawks star is already at a superstar level based on this year's postseason run, along with the Clippers' odds of coming back to defeat the Phoenix Suns without Kawhi Leonard.