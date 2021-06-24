Pittsburgh Steelers release six-time Pro Bowl offensive guard David DeCastro
Published
David DeCastro was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his last six seasons with the Steelers, who are going through a major reshuffling up front.
Published
David DeCastro was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his last six seasons with the Steelers, who are going through a major reshuffling up front.
David DeCastro was released by the Steelers on Thursday. Since being drafted in 2012 by Pittsburgh, he was selected to six Pro..