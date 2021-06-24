ESPN adds Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier as NHL analyst
Six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier will bring a wealth of on-ice experience to the mic when NHL games return to ESPN for the 2021-22 season.
ESPN and TNT will split coverage of the NHL next season, replacing NBC and NBC Sports.Â Messier's fellow Hall of Famer and former..