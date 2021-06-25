Fans at viewing party cheer on Phoenix Suns during Game 3 vs. LA Clippers

azcentral.com

Fans at a Phoenix Suns Arena viewing party cheered on the Suns during Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers on June 24, 2021.
 

