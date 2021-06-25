Jack Grealish transfer to Man City ‘as good as done’ with Aston Villa prepared to accept British record £100m fee for England star – talkSPORT sources
Published
Jack Grealish is close to completing a £100million move to Premier League champions Man City from boyhood club Aston Villa, talkSPORT understands. The England international’s British record transfer to the Etihad Stadium is ‘as good as done’, according to talkSPORT sources. Pep Guardiola is targeting Grealish this summer as he plans to defend the club’s […]Full Article