Everton fans will never forget Rafa Benitez’s ‘small club’ claims from when he was Liverpool manager, and will never accept the Spaniard as their manager. That’s according to talkSPORT pundit Dean Ashton, who says appointing the ex-Reds boss at Goodison Park is a really bad idea. talkSPORT understands Benitez is close to being named the […]