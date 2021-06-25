Lightning vs. Islanders Game 7 NHL playoffs picks: Who advances to Stanley Cup Final?
Published
The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning clash in a Game 7 to determine which team will advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Here are our picks.
Published
The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning clash in a Game 7 to determine which team will advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Here are our picks.
A thrilling overtime finish during the NHL Playoffs was overshadowed by unruly New York Islanders fans on the NBC Sports Network..
Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL this postseason in scoring with 22 points and 17 assists.