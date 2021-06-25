For the third straight series, the Los Angeles Clippers were able to win Game 3 after dropping the first two games in the series. Paul George and Reggie Jackson combined for 50 points as the Phoenix Suns struggled offensively with no player scoring more than 18. Skip Bayless breaks down how the Clippers' defense was the biggest reason for their Game 3 win.Full Article
Skip Bayless on LA's Game 3 win: Physically the Clippers imposed their will | UNDISPUTED
