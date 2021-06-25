Emmanuel Acho reacts to PFF's ranking of Dak Prescott as the No. 50th best player in the NFL I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 50 players in the NFL right now and Dak Prescott was No. 50. There are five quarterbacks ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' star: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Josh Allen. However, PFF did add if Dak quote 'returns healthy in 2021, he should be one of the best players in the game once more.' Emmanuel Acho reacts to Prescott's ranking and explains why he should be ranked 'slightly lower' than No. 50.