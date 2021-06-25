Nola K's 10 straight Mets, ties Seaver's MLB mark
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters Friday, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades.Full Article
Seaver struck out 10 batters in a row on April 22, 1970; Nola matched him Friday vs. the Mets