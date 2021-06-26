Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Big E and Apollo Crews fought for a ticket into the Money in the Bank Match. Liv Morgan battled Carmella for her chance at the woman’s Money in the Bank match after Carmella was the first SmackDown woman selected. Shinsuke Nakamura had a coronation after beating King Corbin for his crown at Hell in a Cell last Sunday. Roman Reigns felt there was no one left to fight in the division, but a surprise guest had other plans.