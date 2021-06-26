Jack Grealish to Man City as £100m transfer 'close'
Published
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said about a move for Lions captain Jack Grealish from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.Full Article
Published
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said about a move for Lions captain Jack Grealish from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.Full Article
Chelsea's rivals for the title next season want to bring the Aston Villa skipper to the Etihad but it has been a quiet transfer..
According to reports in the national media, Manchester City are closing in a big-money transfer for Jack Grealish, meaning Spurs'..