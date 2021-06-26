‘Jack Grealish is worth £120million’ as Gabby Agbonlahor urges Aston Villa to make Man City go higher despite fee already smashing British transfer record
Gabby Agbonlahor has urged former club Aston Villa to rethink their valuation of Jack Grealish amid his proposed move to Manchester City. talkSPORT understands that Villa will accept a £100million bid from the Premier League champions for their star player. But Agbonlahor believes Grealish should be looking to squeeze a fair bit more out of […]Full Article