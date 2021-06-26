Māori All Blacks 35Manu Samoa 10 When the Māori All Blacks met Manu Samoa in Wellington on Saturday night, a lack of match fitness proved the defining factor. For Manu Samoa, who were hosting the game at Sky Stadium,...Full Article
Rugby: Māori All Blacks too good for Manu Samoa in Wellington
