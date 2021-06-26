Rugby: Māori All Blacks too good for Manu Samoa in Wellington

Rugby: Māori All Blacks too good for Manu Samoa in Wellington

New Zealand Herald

Published

Māori All Blacks 35Manu Samoa 10 When the Māori All Blacks met Manu Samoa in Wellington on Saturday night, a lack of match fitness proved the defining factor. For Manu Samoa, who were hosting the game at Sky Stadium,...

Full Article