Abdalelah Haroun: Qatari sprinter killed in car crash in Doha, aged 24
Published
Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won bronze in the 400m at the 2017 World Championships, dies in a car crash aged 24.Full Article
Published
Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won bronze in the 400m at the 2017 World Championships, dies in a car crash aged 24.Full Article
Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won bronze in the 400m at the 2017 World Championships, dies in a car crash aged 24.
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Qatari sprinter and world 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun passed away on June 26, 2021. Qatar..