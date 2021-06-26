Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg curls in Denmark opener against Wales
Published
Kasper Dolberg curls into the bottom corner to put Denmark ahead against Wales in the last 16 of the European Championship in Amsterdam.Full Article
Published
Kasper Dolberg curls into the bottom corner to put Denmark ahead against Wales in the last 16 of the European Championship in Amsterdam.Full Article
Kasper Dolberg pounces on a Neco Williams mistake to put Denmark 2-0 up against Wales after the referee waves away appeals for a..
Kasper Dolberg curls into the bottom corner to put Denmark ahead against Wales in the last 16 of the European Championship in..