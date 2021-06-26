Aston Villa transfer news includes the latest on Dean Smith's pursuit of Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe after opening bid rejected.Full Article
Aston Villa have a plan after Emile Smith Rowe bid rejected
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal fans urge Edu and Arteta to reject Aston Villa’s second Smith Rowe bid
Football.london
The Villans have reportedly lodged a second transfer bid for the Gunners youngster amid contract talks at the Emirates Stadium
Aston Villa plan for Smith Rowe deal will leave Arsenal 'fuming'
Tamworth Herald
The Smith-Rowe alternative transfers Aston Villa must consider
Tamworth Herald
-
Arsenal 'respond to £30m Aston Villa bid' for Emile Smith Rowe
Tamworth Herald
-
Aston Villa news and transfer updates LIVE
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Aston Villa have new plan for Emile Smith Rowe amid Arsenal contract talks
Daily Star
Aston Villa have already had a £25m offer rejected for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe - but they will return for a second..
-
Villa undeterred in Emile chase
Express and Star
-
Smith Rowe to Villa - Arsenal dealt transfer blow amid second bid talk
Tamworth Herald