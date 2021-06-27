Mithali sounded confident that her bowlers are capable enough to defend any total in response to Sunday mid-day’s question during a virtual media interaction on the eve of first of the three-match ODI series against England at BristolFull Article
Mithali Raj ahead of England ODI series: We have the attack to defend any total
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnny Knoxville Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram
On this episode of Actually Me, Johnny Knoxville goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube,..
GQ