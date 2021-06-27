Mithali Raj ahead of England ODI series: We have the attack to defend any total

Mithali Raj ahead of England ODI series: We have the attack to defend any total

Mid-Day

Published

Mithali sounded confident that her bowlers are capable enough to defend any total in response to Sunday mid-day’s question during a virtual media interaction on the eve of first of the three-match ODI series against England at Bristol

Full Article