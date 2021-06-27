Federer sat out the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of a left knee injury. He missed most of last season while having two operations on his right knee and heads into Wimbledon, where he has won eight championships, having played a total of merely eight matches in 2021.Full Article
Roger Federer undecided about Tokyo Olympics
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Federer unsure over Olympics participation
Sky Sports UK
Roger Federer remains unsure over whether he will play at the Tokyo Olympics this summer due to the ongoing impact of the..