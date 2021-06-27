"This was my last chance, and I knew I had to do it here. I had come so close to the qualifying mark in the previous meets, but my Coach Pradeep Sir and I planned my tapering in such a way that I would peak at these two events in Serbia and Rome."Full Article
Swimmer Sajan Prakash becomes 1st Indian to make Olympic `A` cut
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj win gold but miss Olympic ‘A’ cut
Mid-Day
No Indian has till date achieved the `A` standard. It was a good day in the office for Indian swimmers as Shoan Ganguli clinched..