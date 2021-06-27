Farah, 38, won a specially-arranged race to give him a final chance to qualify at the British Championships, but his time of 27 minutes 47 seconds was nearly 20 seconds off the time required to qualify.Full Article
Four-time champion Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
