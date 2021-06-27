Jimmy Medranda's 71st minute goal salvaged a point for the Sounders, tying the Whitecaps

The Seattle Sounders tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 after Jimmy Medranda scored in the 71st minute. Vancouver had goals from Cristián Dájome and Lucas Cavallini. The first goal for the Sounders came from rising star Raúl Ruidíaz .

