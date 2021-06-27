The Seattle Sounders tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 after Jimmy Medranda scored in the 71st minute. Vancouver had goals from Cristián Dájome and Lucas Cavallini. The first goal for the Sounders came from rising star Raúl Ruidíaz .Full Article
Jimmy Medranda's 71st minute goal salvaged a point for the Sounders, tying the Whitecaps
