Gervonta Davis result: ‘Tank’ wins by dramatic late knockout after Floyd Mayweather tells him he’s behind on unofficial scorecard
Published
Gervonta Davis scored a destructive eleventh-round knockout of Mario Barrios after Floyd Mayweather’s words of inspiration on Saturday night. The super-lightweight (130lbs) world champion moved up two divisions to compete for the lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt at super-lightweight (140lbs), taking on a solid unbeaten fighter in Barrios. The opening two rounds were ‘feeling out’ sessions […]Full Article