Jun.27 - Williams boss Jost Capito thinks George Russell would be "very happy" to stay with the famous British team in 2022. However, the 23-year-old driver and Mercedes junior looks likely to be promoted to the works Mercedes seat next year in Valtteri Bottas' place. Toto Wolff denies he has already told Bottas of the.....check out full post »Full Article
Williams team still waiting for Mercedes' decision on Russell
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mercedes team boss now joking with Bottas' winter decision deadline?
F1-Fansite
Jun.20 - Toto Wolff says he was "joking" when he declared that Mercedes' decision about Valtteri Bottas' future could be delayed..