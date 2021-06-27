News24.com | Thorgan Hazard stunner enough for Belgium to oust Portugal
A rocket from Thorgan Hazard knocked reigning champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 and earned Belgium a blockbuster quarter-final with Italy.Full Article
Watch Thorgan Hazard's stunning winning goal for Belgium against Portugal in the last 16 of Euro 2020 from every angle we could..
Thorgan Hazard's first-half thunderbolt was enough to earn Belgium a 1-0 win over Portugal in their last 16 tie, eliminating the..