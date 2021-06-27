Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen delivered another superlative performance to win the Styrian GP - the first of two double-headers in the mountain foothills of Spielberg. He made it look easy, leading as he did from the pole to the flag - but that of course belies the pressure he sustained from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 in Austria: Champagne Max! by Peter Windsor
