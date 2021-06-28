Japan`s state broadcaster NHK said on Sunday that athletes and all other members of delegations from India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face stricter countermeasures because of the spreading Delta variant, which was first identified in India, reports Xinhua.Full Article
Stricter protocols for Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
