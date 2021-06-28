Milwaukee Bucks defeat Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 behind Khris Middleton's dominant fourth quarter

Milwaukee Bucks defeat Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 behind Khris Middleton's dominant fourth quarter

USATODAY.com

Published

Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 38 points - including 20 in the fourth quarter - as the Bucks prevailed over the Hawks in Game 3.

Full Article