Travelers Championship: Harris English beats Kramer Hickok after eight-hole play-off
Published
American Harris English needs eight play-off holes to get past Kramer Hickok and win the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.Full Article
Published
American Harris English needs eight play-off holes to get past Kramer Hickok and win the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.Full Article
Harris English rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the eighth playoff hole on Sunday to defeat fellow American Kramer Hickok and win..