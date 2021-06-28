Stanley Cup 2021 picks: Here's how Lightning-Canadiens series will play out
Published
The Lightning are one series away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions, while the Canadiens are seeking to end 28-year drought. Our predictions ...
Published
The Lightning are one series away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions, while the Canadiens are seeking to end 28-year drought. Our predictions ...
Our panelists make their picks for the Stanley Cup champion, and winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's semifinal series..