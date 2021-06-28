Shannon Sharpe breaks down the Bucks’ Game 3 win over Atlanta, Trae Young’s injury | UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks last night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. The entire Hawks team was outscored by Kris Middleton in the fourth quarter after Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain in the final seconds of the third. Trae went to the locker room, but later returned and after the game he spoke about how the ankle injury prevented him from performing. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Trae Young's injury and whether it affected the outcome of the game.