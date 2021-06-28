Nick Wright & Chris Broussard talk Kawhi Leonard & his future with the Clippers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly 'highly unlikely' to play in Game 5 tonight against the Phoenix Suns, which is bad news for the Los Angeles Clippers who are already down 3-1 without their star player. Undisputed host Skip Bayless says he has been told by a very good source that Kawhi was unhappy with the Clippers medical staff. Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide what they make of the latest surrounding Kawhi, and how it may impact his future with the Clippers.